HONG KONG Jan 9 Hong Kong shares were set to start the week flat on Monday, with weakness in Chinese financials and cyclical sectors tied to growth marginally outweighing strength in defensive stocks.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.03 percent at 18,588.36. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.52 percent at 9,935.02. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)