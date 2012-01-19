HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Thursday following a strong close on Wall Street, which was lifted by financials -- a sector also in focus in local markets after China's central bank took steps to battle a money squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.79 percent at 19,842.46. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.74 percent. (Reporting by Vikram S. Subhedar; Editng by Chris Lewis)