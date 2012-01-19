China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong shares were set to rise on Thursday following a strong close on Wall Street, which was lifted by financials -- a sector also in focus in local markets after China's central bank took steps to battle a money squeeze ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.79 percent at 19,842.46. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 0.74 percent. (Reporting by Vikram S. Subhedar; Editng by Chris Lewis)
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.