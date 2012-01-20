China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, poised to end the week at a 2-1/2 month high on the back of easing concerns about Europe, upbeat U.S. earnings reports and hopes of a rally in mainland China markets.
The Hang Seng Index was seen opening up 1.1 percent at 20,161.72. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 1.03 percent at 11,253.37. (Reporting by Vikram S.Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.