HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong shares were set for a higher open on Friday, poised to end the week at a 2-1/2 month high on the back of easing concerns about Europe, upbeat U.S. earnings reports and hopes of a rally in mainland China markets.

The Hang Seng Index was seen opening up 1.1 percent at 20,161.72. The China Enterprises index was indicated to open up 1.03 percent at 11,253.37. (Reporting by Vikram S.Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)