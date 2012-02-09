China stocks fall on tighter regulation, IPO worries; HK flat
* Regulators step up fight against misbehaviour, hints on more IPOs
HONG KONG Feb 9 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with HSBC Holdings Plc the top drag on the Hang Seng Index as the benchmark retreated from chart resistance ahead of the release of China's January inflation data.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.46 percent at 20,922.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.68 percent at 11,625.73. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 24 Hong Kong stocks fell for a second day on Friday, as resource firms were hit by weak commodities markets in China and a sharp drop in money inflows from Shanghai.
SHANGHAI, Feb 24 China stocks were largely unchanged on Friday, reversing earlier losses, as reform hopes underpinned the market, with the main indexes up for the third straight week thanks to improving risk appetite.