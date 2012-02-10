(Corrects headline, lead paragraph to show index still headed for weekly gain)

HONG KONG Feb 10 Hong Kong shares were set for a lower start on Friday, with 21,000 proving tough resistance on the Hang Seng Index, trimming its sixth straight weekly gain ahead of January trade data from China that is expected shortly after the market opens.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.11 percent at 20,986.25. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.51 percent at 11,610.03. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)