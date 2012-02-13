China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
HONG KONG Feb 13 Hong Kong stocks fell slightly at the open on Monday dragged by financials although losses were limited by positive sentiment after the Greek parliment passed an austerity bill, putting the country a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.5 percent at 20,675.22 at 0135 GMT. The China Enterprises Index was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 9 Hong Kong stocks hit a four-month high on Thursday with mainland companies outperforming, as expectations of further yuan depreciation continued to nudge Chinese investors into the city's stocks.
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 Shanghai stocks closed at a two-month high on Thursday, getting a boost from glass and cement makers after the government signalled it would reduce overcapacity in the construction materials sector.