Mainland demand drives Hong Kong stocks to 5-month highs; China rebounds
* PBOC said China should prudently manage deleveraging process
HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, bolstered by Chinese financials, but gains on the day are expected to be capped ahead of corporate earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.4 percent at 21,303.39. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.81 percent at 11,633.81. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks hit a five-month high on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and rising interest rate hike expectations sent Wall Street to record highs.
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 China stocks reversed earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, as technology and resource stocks took a breather after their recent strong rally.