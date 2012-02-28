HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, bolstered by Chinese financials, but gains on the day are expected to be capped ahead of corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.4 percent at 21,303.39. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.81 percent at 11,633.81. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)