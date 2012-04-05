HONG KONG, April 5 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, with China plays leading the slide a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve dented hopes for quantitative easing and after a weak Spanish debt auction renewed fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.5 percent at 20,479.27. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 2.22 percent at 10,618.18. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)