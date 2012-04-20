HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak U.S. jobless data, but poised for a weekly gain with insurer AIA higher after reporting its first-quarter results, continuing a strong week for financials.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 20,933.27. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)