China brokerage shares rise as futures rules relaxed, but China, HK indexes fall
* HK stocks slide after closing at 18-month highs on Thursday
HONG KONG, April 20 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Friday, weighed down by weak U.S. jobless data, but poised for a weekly gain with insurer AIA higher after reporting its first-quarter results, continuing a strong week for financials.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 20,933.27. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland companies was indicated to open down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 16 Hong Kong stocks closed at an 18-month high on Thursday, with sentiment boosted by Wall Street's ongoing rally and demand from China.
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 China stocks posted modest gains on Thursday as higher commodity prices and infrastructure spending continued to boost shares of firms in the materials sector.