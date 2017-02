HONG KONG May 3 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Thursday, dragged by China Construction Bank Corp and Bank of China Ltd after Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pvt Ltd priced block deals for both at the bottom of an indicative range.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.47 percent at 21,209.44. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.22 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)