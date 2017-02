June 18 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Monday, helped by a 1.2 percent gain for HSBC after pro-bailout parties won a slim majority in Greece's election, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.8 percent at 19,578.1. The China Enterprises Index of top locally listed mainland firms was indicated to open up 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)