HONG KONG, July 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Thursday, with strength in financials offsetting weakness in Sands China after its parent Las Vegas Sands posted underwhelming second-quarter earnings.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 18,870.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)