Hong Kong stocks steady after winning streak; China slips
* China consumer, producer inflation pick up to multi-year highs
HONG KONG, July 26 Hong Kong shares were set to open flat on Thursday, with strength in financials offsetting weakness in Sands China after its parent Las Vegas Sands posted underwhelming second-quarter earnings.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open flat at 18,870.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* China consumer, producer inflation pick up to multi-year highs
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 Hong Kong shares closed at a four-month high on Monday, underpinned by the materials sector following a rally in commodities prices and thanks to capital flows from the mainland.
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 China's main stock indexes rose for their fourth straight day of gains on Monday to a fresh two-month high, as the materials sector underpinned the market on the back of strong commodities.