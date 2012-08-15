HONG KONG Aug 15 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Wednesday, dragged down by a near 2 percent drop for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd ahead of its first-half earnings later in the day.

Standard Chartered Plc jumped 5 percent after the Britain-based bank reached a $340 million settlement with New York's bank regulator over transactions linked to Iran.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.82 percent at 20,125.29. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.65 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)