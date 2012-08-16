HONG KONG Aug 16 Hong Kong shares were poised to start slightly higher on Thursday, lifted by a 3.5 percent jump for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings after its quarterly profit rose by its fastest pace in a year.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 20,151.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)