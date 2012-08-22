UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday, dragged lower by a 2.3 percent loss for Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd on broker downgrades, a day after announcing its first half net profit fell twice as much as the market had expected.
The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.5 percent at 19,996.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts