HONG KONG Aug 22 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Wednesday, dragged lower by a 2.3 percent loss for Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd on broker downgrades, a day after announcing its first half net profit fell twice as much as the market had expected.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start down 0.5 percent at 19,996.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Paul Tait)