HONG KONG Aug 23 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Wednesday, lifted by China plays ahead of the release of a preliminary survey of China's August manufacturing activity that could point to the extension of the slowdown into the third quarter.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.2 percent at 19,935.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)