HONG KONG Aug 27 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Monday, helped by a 2.2 percent jump for China Shenhua Energy Co after the mainland's largest coal producer posted first half net profit that trumped expectations.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 19,939.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)