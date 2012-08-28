HONG KONG Aug 28 Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on Tuesday, with weak China plays dragging the Hang Seng Index below its 200-day moving average, a technical level it has finished above on all but one session since July 31.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 19,723.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)