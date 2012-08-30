HONG KONG Aug 30 Hong Kong shares were poised to open lower on Thursday, with weakness in Chinese banks likely to drag the Hang Seng Index below a key chart support it has held above in all but one session for almost a month.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent at 19,657.2, below 19,766, its current 200-day moving average. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)