HONG KONG Aug 31 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Friday, dragged down by weakness in Chinese oil majors, with the Hang Seng Index set to record its first monthly loss in three months.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,517 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Pullin)