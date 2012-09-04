HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares were poised for a weaker start on Tuesday, paring some of Monday's gains, led down by a 1.1 percent loss for China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec).

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 19,540.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)