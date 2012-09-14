HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong shares were poised to start higher on Friday, extending weekly gains as investor risk appetite rises after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced an aggressive new stimulus plan to drive job creation.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 2.2 percent at 20,479.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 2.7 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)