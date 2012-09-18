HONG KONG, Sept 18 Hong Kong shares are set to start weaker on Tuesday, with Chinese property and energy counters among the bigger percentage losers pushing the Hang Seng Index off its highest level since early May.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open down 0.2 percent at 20,622.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Chris Gallagher)