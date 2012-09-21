HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Friday, lifted by strength in the local property sector that could help the benchmark Hang Seng Index avert a first weekly loss in three.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to start up 0.5 percent at 20,697.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)