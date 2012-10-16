HONG KONG Oct 16 Hong Kong shares were poised to start stronger on Tuesday, lifted by the financial sector, with U.S. retail sales data and Citigroup Inc's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings buoying sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 21,257.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)