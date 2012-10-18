HONG KONG Oct 18 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with Chinese plays firmer ahead of the release of China's official third-quarter growth figures shortly after market open - expected to show growth slowed to 7.4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was poised to open up 0.4 percent at 21,490.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)