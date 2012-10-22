HONG KONG Oct 22 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Monday, with the three Chinese oil majors leading percentage declines among Hang Seng Index constituents as investors take some profits after seven straight weekly gains.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.5 percent at 21,440 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by John Mair)