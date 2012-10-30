HONG KONG Oct 30 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Tuesday, buoyed by strength in the financial sector with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) slightly higher ahead of its third-quarter earnings later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start up 0.2 percent at 21,549.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to open up 0.2 percent.