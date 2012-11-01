HONG KONG Nov 1 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Thursday, with Chinese oil majors CNOOC Ltd and Petrochina the top two drags on the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,573.9. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent.