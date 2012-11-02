HONG KONG Nov 2 Hong Kong shares were set to open Friday at their highest level for 2012, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by strength in Chinese financials and other growth-sensitive sectors.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 1.1 percent at 22,066.3, its highest level this year. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.2 percent.