HONG KONG Nov 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start lower on Tuesday, pulled down by a 2.3 percent fall in Hang Seng Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings after Europe's largest bank said a U.S. fine for violating anti-money laundering laws could cost it more than $1.5 billion.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 21,960 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent.