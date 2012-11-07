HONG KONG Nov 7 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Wednesday, helped by a 2.1 percent jump for Sino Land as the Hang Seng index creeps back towards 2012 highs.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,020.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.5 percent.