HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong shares were set to start weaker on Thursday, with the more growth-sensitive stocks among the biggest losers as investors shift their focus to the looming "fiscal cliff" that confronts the U.S. economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 1.4 percent at 21,785.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 1.6 percent.