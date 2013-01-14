HONG KONG Jan 14 Hong Kong shares are set to start higher on Monday, although global exporter Li & Fung Ltd fell 15.3 percent after it issued a profit warning, triggering concern over earnings prospects for corporates with high exposure to foreign markets.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 23,326.82. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.16 percent higher.

Citic Telecom rose 6.3 percent after it said it would buy a 79 percent stake in a Macau telecom company for $1.2 billion.