UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 17 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, helped by strength in the property sector with Cheung Kong Holdings among the top boosts to the benchmark Hang Seng Index with a 1.8 percent rise.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.5 percent at 23,471.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.6 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts