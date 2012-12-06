HONG KONG Dec 6 Hong Kong shares were set to start on Thursday at their highest in more than a year, helped by a 3.4 percent jump for local developer Hang Lung Properties .

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.4 percent at 22,355.9, its highest level since early August 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open up 0.6 percent.