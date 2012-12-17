HONG KONG Dec 17 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Monday, with Chinese oil giants CNOOC and Sinopec among the biggest index drags, each down more than 1 percent.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 22,590.8. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.