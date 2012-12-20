HONG KONG Dec 20 Hong Kong shares were set to slip from near 17-month highs at Thursday's open, dragged by 1.2 percent declines for local conglomerate Cheung Kong Holdings and Chinese oil giant CNOOC Ltd.

The Hang Seng Index was set to start down 0.1 percent at 22,603 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also open down 0.1 percent.