HONG KONG Dec 21 Hong Kong shares were set to open lower on Friday, with China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) leading losses among Chinese oil majors with a 2.4 percent fall.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.4 percent at 22,565.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.6 percent.