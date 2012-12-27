UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Dec 27 Hong Kong shares were set to start at the highest since August 2011 on Thursday, helped by a 2.1 percent rise for exporter Li & Fung as investors return to the market after a 2-1/2 day Christmas holiday.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 22,705.5, its highest intra-day level since Aug. 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.9 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts