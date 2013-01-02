UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 2 Hong Kong shares were set to start 2013 at a 19-month high on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index buoyed by a 2.9 percent rise for Chinese steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.9 percent at 22,860.3, its highest intra-day level since June 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 1.1 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts