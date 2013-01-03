UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 3 Hong Kong shares were set to start at a second successive 19-month high on Thursday, with China Overseas Land & Investment topping percentage gains among Hang Seng Index components after rising 2.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.3 percent at 23,390.5, its highest intra-day level since June 1, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.7 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts