HONG KONG Jan 8 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Tuesday dragged by a 1.1 percent loss for China Life Insurance, topping losses among Chinese financials among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 23,264 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.5 percent.