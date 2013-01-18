HONG KONG Jan 18 Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Friday, with Chinese banks among the major influences on benchmark indexes ahead of a slew of China data that should buttress expectations of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.7 percent at 23,509.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 1 percent.