HONG KONG Jan 21 Hong Kong shares were likely to open lower on Monday, with China's second-largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp diving 5 percent in pre-market trade after warning over the weekend of a net $466.6 million loss for 2012.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 23,566 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.2 percent.