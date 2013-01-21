UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Jan 21 Hong Kong shares were likely to open lower on Monday, with China's second-largest telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp diving 5 percent in pre-market trade after warning over the weekend of a net $466.6 million loss for 2012.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 23,566 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also start down 0.2 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts