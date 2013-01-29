HONG KONG Jan 29 Hong Kong shares are set to start lower on Tuesday, dragged by a 2 percent slide for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China after Goldman Sachs sold a $1 billion stake in the mainland's largest lender.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,659.1. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.2 percent.