HONG KONG Feb 18 Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Monday, with Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd rising 1.9 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,477.49. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start up 0.1 percent.