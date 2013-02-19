UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 19 Hong Kong shares were set to open slightly lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a 2.4 percent loss for Macau gambling operator Sands China.
The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.1 percent at 23,368.22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.2 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts