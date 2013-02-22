HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged by a 3.7 percent loss for footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd, topping losses among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.3 percent at 22,840.32. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.