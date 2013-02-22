UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 22 Hong Kong shares are set to open lower on Friday, dragged by a 3.7 percent loss for footwear retailer Belle International Holdings Ltd, topping losses among Hang Seng Index components.
The Hang Seng Index was indicated to open down 0.3 percent at 22,840.32. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings was indicated to start down 0.4 percent.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts