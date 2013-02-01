HONG KONG Feb 1 Hong Kong shares were set to start slightly higher on Friday, with Hang Lung Properties rising 4.3 percent to be the top percentage riser among Hang Seng Index components.

The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at 23,763.3. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.1 percent.